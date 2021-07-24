Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133,048 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.69. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

