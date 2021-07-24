Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213,207 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.59% of Agree Realty worth $25,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000.

NYSE:ADC opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.38. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

