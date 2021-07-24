Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00.

AFYA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Afya from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Afya presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.99. Afya has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $29.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Afya will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Afya by 61.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Afya by 6.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Afya by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Afya by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Afya by 30.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the period. 29.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

