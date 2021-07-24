APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $25.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of APA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist lowered their price target on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.76.

Shares of APA opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that APA will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in APA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in APA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in APA by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 60,584 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in APA by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

