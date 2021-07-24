Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 133.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALBO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $30.80 on Thursday. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 27,617 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.