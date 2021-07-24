Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 11,147 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,147 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

GRC opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $913.80 million, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.54.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $89.03 million for the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.83%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.