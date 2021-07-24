Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 57,273 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,273 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.96% of Ardmore Shipping worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

NYSE:ASC opened at $3.55 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $117.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.92 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

