David S. Taylor Acquires 3,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

