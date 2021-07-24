Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Michael Weintraub Sells 2,500 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Michael Weintraub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $162,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Weintraub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Michael Weintraub sold 20,000 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $1,275,200.00.

PHR stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.25.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 153,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

