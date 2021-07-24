Harlan S. Robins Sells 3,895 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $144,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 29,042 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 125.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

