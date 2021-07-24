Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Sells $248,739.07 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Rajat Bahri sold 27,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $248,739.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rajat Bahri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Rajat Bahri sold 88,036 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $981,601.40.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Rajat Bahri sold 187,594 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $1,570,161.78.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WISH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $70,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in ContextLogic by 286.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

