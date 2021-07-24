Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Sets New 52-Week High at $237.34

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $237.34 and last traded at $237.34, with a volume of 30005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $231.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.19.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,971 shares of company stock worth $31,952,762 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 6.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 8.4% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 27.2% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.3% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 33.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

