CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Price Up 2.7%

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.53. Approximately 8,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 854,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

The company has a market cap of $896.93 million, a PE ratio of -266.43 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.62 million. On average, analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other CarParts.com news, CFO David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $2,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,423 shares of company stock worth $3,364,158. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in CarParts.com by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.