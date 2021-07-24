Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Issued By KeyCorp

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MUR. Truist boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE:MUR opened at $20.72 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 103,987 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $78,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.