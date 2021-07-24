TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.52. TE Connectivity posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 167.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

NYSE TEL opened at $138.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $84.16 and a 12 month high of $139.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.56.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $376,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 38.1% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

