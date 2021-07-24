Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, July 17th.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $139.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 107.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 27.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 22.9% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 32,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.