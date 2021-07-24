James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get James River Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JRVR. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.96. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. James River Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that James River Group will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.