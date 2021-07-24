Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $21.94.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $296,803.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $927,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 428.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 56,572 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

