The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Get The RMR Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.69.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,387,000 after buying an additional 53,383 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,490,000 after buying an additional 402,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,031,000 after buying an additional 28,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 285,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,666,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.