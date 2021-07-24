PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $81.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

PJT has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

PJT stock opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.80. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.95.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in PJT Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in PJT Partners by 8.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 5.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

