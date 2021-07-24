Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $28,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,110,000 after buying an additional 165,970 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 38,983 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 69,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NYSE NBR opened at $87.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $800.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $133.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.86.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. Analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

