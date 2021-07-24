Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $28.82 Million Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,430,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,922 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $28,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 709.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 29.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 108,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 158.3% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 44,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

SVC stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Service Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

