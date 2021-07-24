ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITVPY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ITV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.09. ITV has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

