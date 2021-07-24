Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stake Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.46% of Boyd Gaming worth $30,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 30.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 30.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

BYD stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.08.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

