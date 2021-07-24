Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $30.50 Million Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,900,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $30,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGT. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

IGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

NYSE IGT opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.50. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

