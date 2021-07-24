PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PayPoint Plc provides cash, card and contactless payments to utility companies, retailers, transport firms, mobile phone providers and government. The services provided by the company include PayPoint One, ATM’s, CollectPlus, SIMs and Western Union. PayPoint Plc is headquartered in Hertz, United Kingdom. “

Shares of PayPoint stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $494.16 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25. PayPoint has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

