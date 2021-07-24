salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,034,408.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $138,997.60.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,436.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total transaction of $1,152,379.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Parker Harris sold 2,240 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $525,100.80.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $248.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.38 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.69.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,142,208 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $279,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,427 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,677 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 44.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

