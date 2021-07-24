Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Investar were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Investar by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 91,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 47,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Investar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Investar by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Investar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 65,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Investar alerts:

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $226.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.62. Investar Holding Co. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $23.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 million. Investar had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Investar Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.