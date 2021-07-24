The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WMB. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.56.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in The Williams Companies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 539,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 86,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,610 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 66,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,367,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

