Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

TTI stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 3.20.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,625.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 156.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,408,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,796 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 95.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 167,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

