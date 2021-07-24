Team (NYSE:TISI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Team, Inc. is a professional, full-service provider of specialty industrial services. Team’s current industrial service offering encompasses on-stream leak repair, hot tapping, fugitive emissions monitoring, field machining, technical bolting, field valve repair, NDE inspection and field heat treating. All these services are required in maintaining high temperature, high pressure piping systems and vessels utilized extensively in the refining, petrochemical, power, pipeline, and other heavy industries. Team’s inspection services also serve the aerospace and automotive industries. “

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.96. Team has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $194.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.20 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. On average, analysts expect that Team will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Team by 44,683.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Team during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Team during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

