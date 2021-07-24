Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $401.57 million, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 2.06. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $36,498,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 61,326 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

