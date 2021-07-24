Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of SHO opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,660,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after buying an additional 179,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 106,456 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 197,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 93,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

