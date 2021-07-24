Loop Capital Raises Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target to $39.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

XM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.83.

NYSE XM opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.56. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion and a PE ratio of -59.41.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,214 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,838. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

