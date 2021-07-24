Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 189.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 314,944 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 206,063 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 158.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,861,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

