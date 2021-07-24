Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF) to Sell

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Electrolux to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Electrolux alerts:

OTC:ELUXF opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. Electrolux has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $30.16.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Electrolux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrolux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.