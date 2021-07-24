Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of MTGGY stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $6.80.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

