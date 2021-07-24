Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of MTGGY stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $6.80.
