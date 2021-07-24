$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Stantec posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million.

Several research firms have commented on STN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Stantec in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

NYSE STN opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.80. Stantec has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Stantec by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stantec by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at $46,385,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 699.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,155,000 after buying an additional 227,860 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

