Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) PT Lowered to C$98.00 at TD Securities

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linamar presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of LIMAF opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.00. Linamar has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $72.96.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

