Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.31. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 249,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

