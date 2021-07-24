Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NDGPF. Citigroup raised Nine Dragons Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. raised Nine Dragons Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

NDGPF opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

