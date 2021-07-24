The Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Lowered to $60.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho reiterated an underperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.85.

NYSE SO opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90. The Southern has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 88,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of The Southern by 14.4% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 19.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of The Southern by 95.1% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 16,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

