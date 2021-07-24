Trex (NYSE:TREX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trex has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.67.

Trex stock opened at $99.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.48. Trex has a 52 week low of $63.32 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.93.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 385,729 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Trex by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Trex by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,914,000 after purchasing an additional 160,473 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

