Financial Contrast: AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) versus Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ)

Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Endologix and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endologix N/A N/A N/A AngioDynamics -10.84% 0.41% 0.32%

This table compares Endologix and AngioDynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endologix $143.37 million 0.00 -$64.76 million N/A N/A AngioDynamics $291.01 million 3.43 -$31.55 million $0.05 523.20

AngioDynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Endologix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Endologix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Endologix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of AngioDynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Endologix and AngioDynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endologix 0 0 0 0 N/A AngioDynamics 0 1 0 1 3.00

AngioDynamics has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.68%. Given AngioDynamics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than Endologix.

Summary

AngioDynamics beats Endologix on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. On July 5, 2020, Endologix, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. It is in joint administration with TriVascular Sales LLC.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors. It also offers BioSentry tract sealant systems, IsoLoc Endorectal Balloon's, alatus vaginal balloon packing systems, angiographic catheters, guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits. In addition, the company provides vascular interventions and therapies products in the areas of thrombus management, atherectomy, peripheral products (Core), and venous insufficiency. Additionally, the company offers peripherally inserted central catheters, midline catheters, implantable ports, dialysis catheters, and related accessories and supplies under the BioFlo, BioFlo Midline, BioFlo PICC, Xcela PICC, PASV, BioFlo Port, SmartPort, Vortex, LifeGuard, BioFlo DuraMax, and DuraMax names. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, interventional and surgical oncologists, and critical care nurses directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

