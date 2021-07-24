Contrasting Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) & Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) and Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Del Taco Restaurants has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

70.4% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and Mitchells & Butlers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Taco Restaurants 3.09% 7.62% 2.13% Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and Mitchells & Butlers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Taco Restaurants $491.88 million 0.68 -$89.74 million $0.36 25.31 Mitchells & Butlers $1.88 billion 0.78 -$142.90 million ($0.08) -42.63

Del Taco Restaurants has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mitchells & Butlers. Mitchells & Butlers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Del Taco Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Del Taco Restaurants and Mitchells & Butlers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Taco Restaurants 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 4 0 3.00

Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.21%. Given Del Taco Restaurants’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Del Taco Restaurants is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

Summary

Del Taco Restaurants beats Mitchells & Butlers on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 1,738 pubs, bars, and restaurants. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

