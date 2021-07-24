Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cullinan Oncology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Shares of CGEM opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. Cullinan Oncology has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -4.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $329,772,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $71,699,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $47,760,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $44,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $44,757,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullinan Oncology (CGEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.