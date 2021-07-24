Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,813 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $9,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Energizer by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,823,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64,255 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,054,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,025,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

NYSE ENR opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.64. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

