UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117,653 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

UFPI opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.73. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

