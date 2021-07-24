Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $1.74 Million in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,318 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,750,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,809,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after buying an additional 26,014 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,157,000 after buying an additional 807,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,032,000 after buying an additional 143,721 shares in the last quarter.

AWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.70.

NYSE AWI opened at $105.60 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.39.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

