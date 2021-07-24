Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 888,527 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 888,527 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of B2Gold worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $67,762,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,262,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,130,000 after buying an additional 1,756,100 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,529,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,628,000 after buying an additional 1,595,938 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,681,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after buying an additional 1,092,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

